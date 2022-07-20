PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur apartment complex to undergo renovations

Stonegate Manor, 4121 Turtle Creek Drive, is set for rehabilitation, including new flooring and remodeled kitchens and bathrooms.

The total budget for the project is $44 million of which the Texas General Land Office has conditionally approved $5 million using Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief funds allocated for 2019 flooding.

Upcoming rehabilitation on the apartment complex also includes upgraded community rooms and playscapes and the property will be landscaped. The projected timeline is 12-18 months.

The 240-unit Stonegate Manor is reserved for low- to moderate-income residents.