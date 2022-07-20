PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur apartment complex to undergo renovations

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By PA News

Stonegate Manor will soon undergo renovations. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Stonegate Manor, 4121 Turtle Creek Drive, is set for rehabilitation, including new flooring and remodeled kitchens and bathrooms.

The total budget for the project is $44 million of which the Texas General Land Office has conditionally approved $5 million using Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief funds allocated for 2019 flooding.

The complex is located at 4121 Turtle Creek Drive. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Upcoming rehabilitation on the apartment complex also includes upgraded community rooms and playscapes and the property will be landscaped. The projected timeline is 12-18 months.

Stonegate Manor has 240 units. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The 240-unit Stonegate Manor is reserved for low- to moderate-income residents.

