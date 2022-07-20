Entergy details power outage planned Thursday in Port Arthur

Entergy is planning a power outage Thursday in Port Arthur.

The outage is planned from 7 to 9:30 a.m., impacting portions of the 1500 to 2300 blocks of 17th Street, 1500 to 2300 blocks of Gulfway Drive, 1700 block of Lake Charles Avenue and 1700 block of Memphis Avenue.

“We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs,” an Entergy statement reads. “We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.”

For the most up to date information, customers may visit entergytexas.com/outagemap.

Customers may also call 1-800-ENTERGY.