Sea Rim State Park hosting free fishing tourney for kids Saturday

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By PA News

There will be a free fishing tournament for kids at Sea Rim State Park Saturday. (Photo: Facebook)

Sea Rim State Park is hosting a free fishing tournament for children ages 1-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the first 200 children receive a free t-shirt. Tackle and bait will be provided, and prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help with baiting hooks, unhooking fish and answering any questions.

Adults with participating children will not have to pay an entrance fee.

Sea Rim State Park is located at 19335 Texas 87 South.

For more information, email searimsp@tpwd.texas.gov.

