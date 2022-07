Mr. Horace Peter Guidry Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he was 81 years old.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sons, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kirwin Hall, 3617 Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, TX.

Viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. until service time.