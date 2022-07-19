Chamber recognizes Motiva’s Greg Lucchesi

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By PA News

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery made a special presentation recently to a valued community member.

Greg Lucchesi, who is retiring as vice president and general manager of the Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex, was recognized for his community work, business success and Chamber support.

In May, Motiva Enterprises announced the appointment of Jeff Newman as senior vice president and general manager of the Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.

Newman succeeds Lucchesi, who is retiring after performing this role with distinction since 2015, officials said.

