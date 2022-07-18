Port Arthur Little Theatre presenting “Newsies” – check out schedules and productions notes

Published 6:05 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By PA News

Newsies: The Broadway Musical is being presented this summer by Port Arthur Little Theatre.

The book is by Harvey Feirstein, the score is by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and it will be directed locally by Debbie Pletcher.

Show dates are July 29-31, Aug. 5-7 & 12-14.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinee shows.

The theater is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., near Twin City Highway.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.”

When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

The production is the winner of 2 Tony Awards.

Tickets for students (through college) are $11. For seniors (62+)/teachers/active duty military are $13.

The general admission prices for adults are $15.

Tickets are available at palt.org, or reservations can be made by calling 409-727-PALT (7258).

