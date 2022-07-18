Jury selection to begin for Port Arthur man accused in fatal wreck that killed a police officer

Published 11:51 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By PA News

Luis Fernando Torres

Jury selection begins Tuesday for a Port Arthur man accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing a crash that lead to the death of a Beaumont police officer.

Luis Torres, 20, will stand trial in Judge John Stevens’ criminal district court.

Torres, who previously pleaded guilty to an intoxication manslaughter charge in which Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell was killed, withdrew his guilty plea May 23.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The intoxication manslaughter charge carries a punishment of probation, 5 to 99 years in jail, or life and a fine up to $10,000.

On Aug. 9, 2020, 23-year-old Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and then 28-year-old Officer Gabriel Fells were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive near the Texas 347 overpass when a wrong way driver not using headlights struck them head-on.

Fells was taken to a hospital for severe injuries, underwent surgery and was released.

Yarbrough-Powell died at the scene.

Police said Torres was driving without a license and was believed to be highly intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .296.

More News

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

Port Arthur shooting leaves man in stable condition

Port Arthur Police: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

5 dogs, 6 cats seized Monday morning in case of possible animal cruelty

Print Article