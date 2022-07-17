ON THE MENU — PNG grad to open craft barbeque spot

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches-Groves graduate is looking to open a craft barbeque joint in Port Neches.

Amir Jalali, who graduated from PNG is 2011, is set to open Redbird BBQ later this year or the beginning of 2023.

After graduating from Baylor, Jalali became a director of sales in Houston.

“I was really pushing along in that corporate-style world,” he said. “Honestly, I love food and I always wanted to own a restaurant. The more I thought about it, the more it became reality.”

Jalali said he felt there was a dearth of craft style barbeque in the area.

“When I was working fulltime in Houston, I got a job at Feges BBQ,” he said. “I worked there for months. That was my first restaurant experience. I got to see how they do things. As you get involved, you find out who is the best and who you want to learn from.”

The next part of Jalali’s story involved a fortuitous turn of events.

“I met the Goldee’s guys,” he said. “I met one of their pit masters, who had just started consulting. He had just started and didn’t have any clients yet. I became his first client for consulting. This was months before the Texas top-50 list came out. They didn’t have a lot of followers and weren’t considered the top-notched barbeque joint. They were up-and-coming. When that list came out, they were No. 1.”

Now Jalali is working in an apprenticeship role in Fort Worth trying to learn all of the tricks of the trade before bringing that experience to Southeast Texas.

“I’ve learned from all of the pit masters here,” he said. “I have probably worked 2,000 hours up here. I am going to keep working up here.”

Jalali is renovating a building on Port Neches Avenue and anticipates the building being done in about 5-6 months.

“It is going to be crazy,” he said. “The guys (at Goldees) have a line at 6 a.m. and people travel all over the country to come eat their barbeque. They have become good friends. They said they are going to come to my opening weekend and help me. I don’t know how I got to where I am, but it is where I am.”

The owners of Goldees are also helping Jalali craft his menu. One of the features of the PNG grad’s menu will be food completely from scratch, which he is learning from Goldees.

“They make their own bread,” he said. “The mayo and potato salad is homemade. That is what I am going to bring to the Port Neches area.”

Jalali said the location will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will be first-come, first-served.

“It is going to be good vibes, good music and good energy,” he said.

The name Redbird also holds a special place in Jalali’s heart.

“My stepbrother that was in my life for 15 years passed away a couple of years ago,” Jalali said. “It was unexpected. When someone close to you passes away, people say you see things that show they are nearby. There are signs. For me if I see a feather or a butterfly, it reminds me of Cody. Also if I see a redbird, it reminds me of Cody. That is where the Redbird story comes from.”