VIDEO: Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. stars in summer league finale
Published 8:27 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022
Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a game-high 27 points and recorded 12 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ final summer league game Saturday.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. went off in Summer League 🔥 @memgrizz
27 PTS (10/16 FG)
12 REB
2 BLK
2/3 3PT pic.twitter.com/27jSkbyQLr
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 17, 2022
Memphis fell 90-87 to the Spurs, but Lofton lit it up from the floor.
The former Titans star showed his versatility by punishing defenders inside and connected on two of his three 3-point attempts.
Lofton also added two blocks to the stat sheet as he looks to get a guaranteed contract from the team who signed him as an undrafted free agent.