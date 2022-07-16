VIDEO: Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. stars in summer league finale

Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a game-high 27 points and recorded 12 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ final summer league game Saturday.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. went off in Summer League 🔥 @memgrizz 27 PTS (10/16 FG)

12 REB

2 BLK

2/3 3PT pic.twitter.com/27jSkbyQLr — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 17, 2022

Memphis fell 90-87 to the Spurs, but Lofton lit it up from the floor.

The former Titans star showed his versatility by punishing defenders inside and connected on two of his three 3-point attempts.

Lofton also added two blocks to the stat sheet as he looks to get a guaranteed contract from the team who signed him as an undrafted free agent.