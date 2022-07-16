Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: July 4-10
Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 16, 2022
The Nederland Police Department made the following arrests between July 4 and July 10:
- Amos Ambrose, 47, warrant other agency
- Magda Perez, 53, warrant other agency
- Jesse Distefano, 37, warrant other agency
- Joshua Hunt, 33, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle and evading arrest
- Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants
The Nederland Police Department made the following responses between July 4 and July 10:
July 4
- A complainant of criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.
- A complainant of criminal mischief was rein the 200 block of S 15th Street.
July 5
- A death was reported in the 800 block of S 21st Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 200 block of N 14th Street.
- An arrest on another agency’s warrant was made in the 400 block of S 27th Street.
July 6
- Found property was in the 2400 block of Avenue D.
- Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of N 22nd Street.
- Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- Someone was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 7
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of S Twin City Highway.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Highway 365.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.
- Someone was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
July 8
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of N 9th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 9
- A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
- Theft by mail was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue N.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 12th Street.
- A death was reported in the 300 block of S 9th Street.
June 10
- Theft by mail was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue N.