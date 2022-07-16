Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: July 4-10

Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 16, 2022

By PA News

The Nederland Police Department made the following arrests between July 4 and July 10:

  • Amos Ambrose, 47, warrant other agency
  • Magda Perez, 53, warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 37, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Hunt, 33, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle and evading arrest
  • Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants

The Nederland Police Department made the following responses between July 4 and July 10:

July 4

  • A complainant of criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.
  • A complainant of criminal mischief was rein the 200 block of S 15th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

July 5

  • A death was reported in the 800 block of S 21st Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 200 block of N 14th Street.
  • An arrest on another agency’s warrant was made in the 400 block of S 27th Street.

July 6

  • Found property was in the 2400 block of Avenue D.
  • Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of N 22nd Street.
  • Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Someone was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 7

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of S Twin City Highway.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Highway 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.
  • Someone was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

July 8

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of N 9th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 9

  • A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
  • Theft by mail was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue N.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 12th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 300 block of S 9th Street.

June 10

  • Theft by mail was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue N.

More News

Benefit pageant planned to help Nederland 4-year-old after heart transplant

Partnership behind Port Arthur LNG could create one of largest in Western Hemisphere

Late Port Arthur judged remembered

PHOTO GALLERY — Construction underway on new Nederland High School

Print Article