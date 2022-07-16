Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: July 4-10

The Nederland Police Department made the following arrests between July 4 and July 10:

Amos Ambrose, 47, warrant other agency

Magda Perez, 53, warrant other agency

Jesse Distefano, 37, warrant other agency

Joshua Hunt, 33, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle and evading arrest

Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants

The Nederland Police Department made the following responses between July 4 and July 10:

July 4

A complainant of criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.

A complainant of criminal mischief was rein the 200 block of S 15th Street.

July 5

A death was reported in the 800 block of S 21st Street.

Forgery was reported in the 200 block of N 14th Street.

An arrest on another agency’s warrant was made in the 400 block of S 27th Street.

July 6

Found property was in the 2400 block of Avenue D.

Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of N 22nd Street.

Someone was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Someone was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 7

Theft was reported in the 100 block of S Twin City Highway.

A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Highway 365.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.

Someone was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

July 8

Theft was reported in the 700 block of N 9th Street.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 9

A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 3500 block of Avenue H.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

Theft by mail was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue N.

A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A personal was taken in on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of S 12th Street.

A death was reported in the 300 block of S 9th Street.

June 10