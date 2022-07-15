Susie Ethel “Essie” Johnson Randle, of Lakehills, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born on December 17, 1931, to William Sam and Susie Harris Johnson in Port Arthur, Texas.

Susie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Coastal States Oil in Houston, Texas as a Vice-President. She loved her family and her faithful Great Dane, Hebert.

She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, Sam and Susie; loving husband, H. L. “Leon” Randle; son, Richard Randle; and sister, Anna Mae Leysath.

She is survived by her loving family, grandsons, Brandon and William (Laudette) of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister, Betty Flowers of Binger, Oklahoma; brother, Sam Johnson, Jr. (Elaine) of Goliad, Texas; sister-in-law Carolyn Henderson (Paul) of Palacios, Texas, and two great-grandchildren, Lee and Sky of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nieces: Kathy Allred, Sue McBeth Welfel, Jackie Kethley, Sharon Flowers, Kay Smith and Stephanie Johnson Morgan.

Honorary Pallbearers: Nephews, A.C. Randle, Richard Randle, Charley Leysath, Hulette Kethley, Jim Leysath, Leon Kethley, Sam Johnson, III; Chris Johnson, Dusty Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson.

Susie will be laid to rest at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Pipe Creek, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cowboy Capital Pet Assistance League.

A very special thank you to Jim and DeeDee Martin of Laredo, Texas for their friendship and love.

Arrangements are under the care of Grimes Bandera Funeral Chapel, 1214 Mulberry, Bandera, Texas 78003.