Port Arthur Police tout arrest of “known gang member”
Published 3:50 pm Friday, July 15, 2022
Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Port Arthur Police Department released the following information to it Facebook page.
“We almost forgot to mention that on Monday, July 11, 2022, 23-year-old, Frankie Cunningham, a known gang member, was arrested in the 3900 block of 26th St. for three Federal Charges.”
According to police, the charges are:
- Receiving a Firearm Under Indictment of a Felony
- Possession of a Machine Gun
- Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of Drug Trafficking