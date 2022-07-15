Port Arthur Police tout arrest of “known gang member”

Published 3:50 pm Friday, July 15, 2022

By PA News

Frankie Cunningham arrest in Port Arthur.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Port Arthur Police Department released the following information to it Facebook page.

Frankie Cunningham

“We almost forgot to mention that on Monday, July 11, 2022, 23-year-old, Frankie Cunningham, a known gang member, was arrested in the 3900 block of 26th St. for three Federal Charges.”

According to police, the charges are:

  • Receiving a Firearm Under Indictment of a Felony
  • Possession of a Machine Gun
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

