POLICE: Woman recovering after being shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

A 25-year-old Port Arthur woman is recovering after being shot at a local apartment complex, police said.

The woman suffered a non life-threatening injury to her ankle after being shot at approximately 7 pm. Tuesday at Avery Trace Apartments, 4000 block of FM 365.

The victim was shot while in a breezeway at the apartment complex, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Police believe a 30-year-old male is the shooter.

The man fled the scene before police arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Duriso said the case would be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The victim is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.