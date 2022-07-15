Nederland linebacker named Athlete of the Week

The countdown has begun for the start of the 2022 football season.

The Nederland Bulldogs, along with many programs across the nation, have been working out all summer in preparation for the first scheduled games in late August.

The Bulldogs feature a young team, but are leaning on the experience of their seniors for a successful season.

Ricky Galvan is returning to the Nederland defense to reprise his role of outside linebacker. Galvan missed a portion of 2021 due to illness, but said he is looking forward to competing and having a good team for his senior year.

Nederland High Head Coach Monte Barrow said Galvan is a regular at the team’s summer workouts and looks forward to seeing what the linebacker brings to the defense in 2022.

