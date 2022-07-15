Ms. Mary Lou Sam passed away quietly at home surrounded by family on July 8, 2022, at the age of 103.

Ms. Sam was born April 3, 1919, in Plaisance, LA to Bentley and Octavia Sam.

She was raised in Opelousas, LA where she attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and Church.

Ms. Sam moved to Port Arthur, TX in her early adulthood. During her life in Port Arthur TX, she spent many years working as a dedicated governess and housekeeper.

Ms. Sam also worked as a cafeteria associate for Port Arthur College and Lincoln High School for many years. Ms. Sam was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 80 years and was a member of Cartagena Court #32.

Ms. Sam was extremely blessed beyond measure, she enjoyed life by spending time with her friends and family. One of her favorite past times was sharing loving stories of her early life with her grandkids and friends.

Ms. Sam is preceded in death by her parents, Bentley and Octavia Sam; her siblings Joseph, John, Victoria, Amelia Fontenot, and Josephine Noel; her daughter Lena Manuel; and great-grandchildren Jordyn, Jimmy T. Jr, and Parker.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Elaine Whitley (Jimmie); grandchildren: Stephanie Mitchell, Jimmie Tremayne (Felicia), Jennifer, Jeffrey, and Jason (Kristal); great-grandchildren: Todd Matthews, Amia, Ragan, Karen, and Taylor; her niece Jean Hill and family (Houston); special friends: The Leopold Family, Landry Family, Bettye and Edward Sinegal, also her neighborhood friends from Port Arthur’s Westside and Washington, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.