Truck crashes, damages 3 Port Arthur businesses on Thursday

Three businesses were damaged in Port Arthur Thursday morning, police said, the result of a vehicle crashing into the locations.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities were alerted to the scene at 10:36 a.m. in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Impacted businesses included 5 Star Nutrition, Great Clips hair salon and Spectrum.

Police found a four-door extended cab truck at rest inside 5 Star Nutrition after responding to the crash report.

Authorities said the driver suffered a medical event while behind the wheel of the truck, which led to the crash. He was taken from the scene for emergency treatment.

There was one passenger in the truck, who was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued, police said, because of the medical-nature of the crash’s cause.

Damage and restitution concerns would fall to the driver’s insurance, according to police.