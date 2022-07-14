Michael Ray White (Chello), age 66, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a 1976 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

He was employed as a cement finisher with White & White Construction (his father’s business) for 35 years.

Michael was a United States Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Dorothy L. White; brothers John H. White and Sylvester White and one sister, Lennette F. White.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory his children, Michael White Jr. of Port Arthur, TX and Taquain White Earthman of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Mikal, Kolbeye and Khaliyah White; siblings, Elton White (Patricia Coleman), Sandra White Durgin (Charles), Carlin White Ardoin (Rev. Jimmy) all of Port Arthur and Carla Lewis of Dallas, TX; his cousins/brothers, David Ryles and Anthony Wilson Jones; special sisters, Temeka Doucet and Amanda Hilstock; special brothers, Nickedemus Williams and Luke Alpough; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at New Faith Ministries, 905 W. 53rd Street, Port Arthur, TX 77640 with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Pastor Jimmy Ardoin will officiate. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.