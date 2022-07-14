Funeral services for Alton Joseph “A.J.” Maraist Jr., 85, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

A.J. passed away on July 10, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas.

He was born on January 9, 1937, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Alton and Mabel Maraist.

He attended Bishop Byrne High school and then earned a bachelor’s at Lamar University.

A.J. was a lawyer as well as a business owner.

He owned restaurants in Port Arthur, Crystal Beach, and Beaumont until he retired to Nacogdoches in 2011.

A.J. is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jo Beth; sons, Kevin, Bryant, Thad, and Todd Maraist; and step-daughter, Roxanne Wheeler.

The Maraist family is being served by Laird Funeral Home.

To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net