Port Arthur woman, 24, arrested in shooting death of local man

A Port Arthur resident was arrested today, tied to the fatal shooting of a local man two months ago.

Port Arthur Police Department detectives arrested Lace Skyler Christian, 24, in connection to the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado.

Christian was arrested at her residence without incident and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility by the JCSO Warrant Division, according to Officer Wendy Billiot.

Reado was found shot to death at 5 p.m. May 10 in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue.

The Port Arthur Police Department had been called to the residence, but did not say by whom.

Authorities have not released additional details about this week’s arrest or May’s killing.