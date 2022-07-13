PHOTO GALLERY — Community comes together for Taste of Summer

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By PA News

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur came together Saturday for a special presentation of Taste of Summer.

The community fundraiser was hosted at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus and will help fund the organization’s philanthropic efforts.

In addition to great food and drink, Rolling Bones performed live music during the event.

Rotary Club’s traditional Taste of Gumbo returns in 2023.

