Bond reduced for 1 of 3 charged in Port Arthur shooting

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By PA News

Pictured, from left, are Charles Ray Moss, Jakobi Damond Broussard and Arthur Small Jr.

Bond for an 18-year-old man charged in a February killing was reduced Monday from $1 million to $675,000.

Arthur Small Jr. is one of three individuals charged in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Thomas Jr., 20.

His bond was initially set at $1 million by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

It was reduced Monday in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom with stipulations.

If bonded out, Small must remain on house arrest and not have contact with the co-defendants Charles Ray Moss, 21, and Jakobi Broussard, 20, according to information from the District Attorney’s Office.

Broussard’s bond is set at $675,000

Moss’ bond is set at $750,000.

All three remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas was found dead in the 400 block of West 53rd Street, according to information from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

More News

Local educators sharpen situational awareness tactics for in and out of school

TAKE A PHOTO TOUR — Port Neches-Groves moves into new administration building

Late actor L.Q. Jones found home in Mid County before tremendous Hollywood success

PHOTO GALLERY — Community comes together for Taste of Summer

Print Article