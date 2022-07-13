Area runners gear up for Junior Olympics; break previous record

Several young area track stars have qualified to participate in the Junior Olympics in North Carolina. The Golden Triangle Track Club has started a GoFundMe to help parents pay for travel cost.

The club’s 4×100 relay team of Teryn Antoine, Khloe Joubert, Payten Gonzales and Laila Booker clocked the fastest time for an 8 and under team earlier this year with a time of 1:05.06. The squad recently broke their own record by running a time of 1:03.14 at their most recent event.

The team’s coach DeVante Conner said he is anxious to see how the kids perform.

The girls still hold the fastest time in the country for that age range heading into the Junior Olympics.

Demijah Gorrer, 11, and 14-year-old Matthews Christian

“It has been a joy,” Conner said. “Last year Khloe and Demijah went on their own in individual events. It is nice to see them make it back.”

Joubert will compete in the relay, the 100m dash and the long jump. Booker, who is the youngest out of the group (7), will also compete in the 100m and 200m races. Gorrer qualified for the 100m and 200m races in the 12 and under category. Christian, who will attend Memorial as a freshman in the fall, will compete in the high jump.

Conner said the GoFundMe will help parents make the trip easier and not have to go completely out of pocket.

“We have been doing some fundraisers,” Conner said. “Last week we did a link sale, which had a pretty good turnout. We were looking at flights and they are about $500-600. They decided they are going to drive there. We are also going to be there a whole week. Hotels expenses are about $1,000 for the week. We just wanted to help the parents out.”

Conner said he is thankful for the community’s support.

“I am thankful for the parents for trusting us with their kids to be successful this summer,” he said. “I just hope that keeps carrying us. Each year we are getting bigger and bigger. Last year we had three kids make it and this year, we doubled it. As years go by, we want to get bigger and have more people know about Golden Triangle Track Club.”

The Junior Olympics will take place July 30 – Aug. 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina.