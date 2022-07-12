BRIGHT FUTURES — Two Port Neches students earn prestigious award

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Paysli Hufford, left, and Joseph Badlissi are the recipients of the American Legion Post 493 Award, which was presented by Port Neches Middle School Principal Kyle Hooper. (Courtesy photo)

PORT NECHES — Two local students can now add a distinguished award to their list of accolades.

Paysli Hufford and Joseph Badlissi are the recipients of the American Legion Post 493 Award.

Port Neches Middle School Principal Kyle Hooper had the honor of presenting the students with the award during the eighth grade award day ceremony.

Raina Nichols, school counselor, said students are nominated and voted on by staff.

“The recipients of this prestigious award are chosen because they demonstrate outstanding qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service,” Nichols said.

“Both Paysli and Joseph are outstanding individuals that display these qualities everyday and have been a positive influence while at Port Neches Middle School.”

