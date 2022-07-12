Bond reduced for one of three charged in Port Arthur shooting

Bond for an 18-year-old man charged in a February killing was reduced Monday from $1 million to $675,000.

Arthur Small Jr. is one of three individuals charged in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Thomas Jr., 20.

His bond was initially set at $1 million by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.

It was reduced Monday in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom with stipulations.

If bonded out, Small must remain on house arrest and not have contact with the co-defendants Charles Ray Moss, 21, and Jakobi Broussard, 20, according to information from the District Attorney’s Office.

Broussard’s bond is set at $675,000

Moss’ bond is set at $750,000.

All three remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas was found dead in the 400 block of West 53rd Street, according to information from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.