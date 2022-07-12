Bertram “Dinkin” Morgan Rains Jr. passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Port Acres.

He was born on October 4, 1954 in San Benito, Texas to the late Bertram Rains Sr. and Joyce Graham Rains.

Dinkin was a hardworking man.

He was a heavy equipment operator for more than 43 years and hardly ever missed a day of work.

He would spend time working off shore in places like Alaska, and his job even carried him out of the country to Africa.

In his spare time he loved working on classic cars.

Dinkin would spend hours in the garage listening to music and cleaning car parts.

He was a huge Houston Astros fan and he loved old World War II shows.

Dinkin was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish Dinkin’s memory are his wife of 43 years, Deborah Reaves Rains; his sons, James Michael Rains and his wife, Christina, Christopher Lee Rains, Joshua Morgan Rains and his wife, Mairani, and Jacob Matthew Rains; his grandson, Ian Morgan Rains; his sisters, Katherine Skrnich and Linda Rains; his brother, Ronald Rains; and his nieces, Trisha Welborne, Jayme Kimmons, Terri Skrnich, and Kate Rains. Dinkin is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Darrell Rains.

A gathering of family and friends for a visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

The Funeral Service for Dinkin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022 at Melancon’s. Interment will follow the service on Saturday at Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington, Texas and will begin at 2:00 p.m.