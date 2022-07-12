ASK A COP — Does your registration have to be in the lower left corner of windshield?

Marie from Beaumont asks: My son recently renewed his registration sticker and decided to place it in the UPPER left hand corner of his windshield instead of the bottom left hand corner like everyone else. I asked him why he placed the sticker in the upper left corner instead of the lower left corner. He said because he likes to be different. Is his desire to be different illegal? His sticker is current, so is it permissible to place the sticker in the upper left hand corner? Can he be given a ticket for that?

Answer: This will seem very petty to some, so here we go. The State of Texas Transportation Code 502.059 (c) states HiExcept as provided by Subsection (f), the registration insignia for validation of a license plate shall be attached to the inside of the vehicle’s windshield, if the vehicle has a windshield, in the lower left corner in a manner that will not obstruct the vision of the driver. If the vehicle does not have a windshield, the owner, when applying for registration or renewal of registration, shall notify the department, and the department shall issue a distinctive device for attachment to the rear license plate of the vehicle. With that said, motorists who install the license plate sticker can ONLY place the registration sticker in the lower left hand corner of the windshield. If your vehicle is not equipped with a windshield, notify the state and they’ll give you something for your license plate. Marie, your son can get a ticket for having his current registration sticker on the dashboard (not installed) glovebox because the violation will be failure to display the registration sticker. That’s why as soon as you get your sticker, it should be installed immediately because the old sticker is no longer valid, even if it is still current. So tell your son to do the right thing and place the registration sticker in the lower left corner, so he won’t get stopped and possibly cited for doing his own thing. Police officers will be trained to look in one spot for your registration sticker, not all over the windshield because registration sticker is a uniform system everyone put their sticker in the same place “LOWER LEFT CORNER! ”

Ben from Port Arthur asks: My daughter recently was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and I was looking for a defensive driving class for her to go to before her court date. I don’t want this to go on her driving record because my insurance premium will most likely go up. Do you know of any class locally here that she can attend?

Answer: I’m sure many other readers who are raising teen/young adults have experienced the dilemma you are facing. Having a child get a citation from a moving violation really does threaten to increase your insurance premium. But first, Ben, I have to slow you down on taking the class before you go to court. If you do that, you will find yourself in a difficult position. Meaning when you receive a citation from a police officer, you are commanded to go to COURT first. You will need to go to court first, and also need to order your daughter’s driving record from the state of Texas. Once you receive permission from the court to take a defensive driving course, then you can proceed to take the course. Remember, the state of Texas allows a motorist to take a safety driving course only ONCE a year. If she takes the course before the court gives her permission, she will use up her opportunity to take the course a second time. Because the credit for the defensive driving course has to be taken within a certain time window that the court will provide. Therefore, wait until the court gives her/you instructions. On the classes available, I’m not at liberty to suggest ANY class. You need to contact the court for that information. I will tell you the state even allows the defensive driving course online.

Jasper from Port Neches asks: Thanks for all your answers about the rules of the road while driving. I was taught about the dangers of NOT driving safely by you almost four years ago, and it’s made a positive impact on my driving. My question is this, why do some police officers allow traffic violations to occur right in front of them and not respond?

Answer: It’s very hard, almost impossible, for me to defend another officer’s action or, in your opinion, the lack thereof, if I wasn’t present. There may be MANY reasons why officers don’t respond to violations that occur. There is a good possibility he/she didn’t see it occur. Just because you saw it, doesn’t necessarily mean the officer saw it. There is almost constant communication on the police radio and the in-car computer that has an officer almost ALWAYS busy. Some officers just don’t have time to stop and address a traffic violation if they are already headed to an assault or fight in progress. I can’t address ALL the violations that occur in my presence. If so, I would NEVER go anywhere. I would remain in the same spot. Consider this, traffic offenses are occurring somewhere ALL the time in ALL cities, so many officers may just choose to address the offenses that are the most harmful, in their opinion, to the motoring community.

