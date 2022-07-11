Groves man identified as victim in fatal Bridge City motorcycle crash

BRIDGE CITY — A motorcyclist from Groves died due to injuries suffered following a two-vehicle crash in Bridge City.

Authorities identified the victim as Spencer Raygon Allen, 30.

Bridge City police responded to the crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive.

According to police, the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger identified as Gregorio Carrera failed to yield right-of-way as he drove onto FM 1442.

He entered into the path of a 2021 Harvey Davidson motorcycle driven by Allen.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins.

The crash is under investigation. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Wayne Mooney said his agency assisted with traffic but is not handling the case.