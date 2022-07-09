Earl Joseph Pontiff, 86, went home to be with the Lord on July 6 in Nederland, Texas. Born on December 7, 1935, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, his childhood home was in nearby Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

His family eventually moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1955.

Earl enlisted in the Army in January 1959 at the age of 23. He served as a marksman and was honorably discharged in 1961.

He went on to work as a carpenter for much of his career, retiring from the Carpenter’s Local Union #610 in 2004.

He married Bette Stampley on March 5, 1965. Together they resided in Nederland for many years with their four children. They attended Memorial Christian Church in Nederland during that time.

Throughout his life, Earl’s hobbies included fishing, woodworking projects, watching movies late at night, and being in nature at his rural home in Livingston, Texas.

He also spent time traveling in his trailer and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a very generous person and would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He always maintained a positive outlook on life and had a very strong work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Stampley Pontiff; his mother, Buness Guidry Pontiff; his father, George Earl Pontiff; his brother, Russell Pontiff; and his son-in-law, Ronnie Collins.

He is survived by his brother, Curties Pontiff; his children, Susy Collins; Ray Shirley and wife, Shari; Karen Wiley and husband, Ricky; and Raymond Pontiff and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Danny Viator, Jr.; Dustin Shirley; Brenton Shirley; Josh Shirley; Joe Wiley; Jason Wiley; Cory Pontiff; Sarah Pontiff; Lauren Pontiff; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

Graveside services will immediately follow at Oak Bluff Memorial in Port Neches.