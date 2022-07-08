Wendi Christian leading group promoting finance and accounting nationwide

NEDERLAND — The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance announced its board of directors for 2022-23

Wendi Christian, CPA, CISA, CITP, CGMA, MSA has been named president of the national board. She is a member of the virtual chapter in Groves.

“AFWA is such an integral organization that promotes and advances women both professionally and personally. I feel honored to have the opportunity to be a part of its leadership,” said Christian, who is a vice president of accounting at 5Point CU in Nederland.

One of the largest independent credit unions in Southeast Texas, 5Point Credit Union has empowered the communities in which it serves and its members’ financial futures since 1935.

An AFWA member since 2000, Christian has served on the San Antonio Chapter board as president and various other board positions, been a member of the AFWA National Board since 2015 and on the executive committee since 2017.

Christian is also a member of Texas Society of CPAs, ISACA and AICPA.

“Christian is an integral leader, member and supporter of AFWA,” said Executive Director Cindy Stanley. “We are honored to have her as a Board Member.”

AFWA promotes and advances education, career development and leadership in the professions of finance and accounting. The Foundation of AFWA provides academic and professional credential scholarships to members and non-members since 2004. For more information about, visit afwa.org.