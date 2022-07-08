PNG volleyball player earns Athlete of the Week

The Port Neches-Groves volleyball team is under new leadership this year as first-year head coach Bre’Ala Box takes over the program.

The coach inherited a relatively young team with two seniors set to take the floor for the purple and white this year.

Bryleigh Bean, who is helping lead the squad, returns to PNG for her senior season.

Bean has been at the team’s summer skills and said she is ready to get the season started.

PNG starts its season at the beginning of August with a scrimmage against Little Cypress-Mauriceville before participating in a Pasadena tournament.

