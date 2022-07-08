Nederland woman inspiring others though new book, prophetic art

NEDERLAND — When flipping through Brit Fair’s new book, one detail in particular stands out: the Nederland artist never uses every letter when spelling God, Jesus or Lord.

“His name is the name above all names,” she said recently while discussing the book in a coffee shop. “His name has authority and power. I take out the first vowel. It’s an intentional way to stop and not treat His name like a normal name.

“It’s to stop and take a little extra step to always remember that name is powerful and that is the name of my God and that name has the authority to move mountains, to cast out demons, to bring healing and deliverance.”

The Groves native and 2006 graduated of Port Neches-Groves High School was raised with both art and church. But the two recently came together in her new book, ‘Love Notes: Love Notes from the Father.”

“I have always loved drawing,” she said. “I’m self-taught, so as soon as I could draw when little bitty — napkins, the walls, I’d draw on myself. And I’ve always loved pencil. I’ve always been black and white.”

While growing up she said she felt she had a decent relationship with God, but it was escalated by one of the biggest moments of her life.

“It wasn’t really until I actually had kids, I realized it’s not just about me anymore and I need to do things a little differently,” she said. “That’s when I turned to God 100 percent and gave Him my all, and He touched my heart and showed me how much He does love me. That just made my walk with him that much deeper.”

Fair is a prophetic artist, often times drawing quick sketches while in church.

“Some people are visual, and when they read the Bible, sometimes it’s hard for them to understand. But when you put a picture to it, it makes sense. It’s allowing God’s word to speak in the form of art,” she said. “Like whenever God gave Noah the rainbow — that was a reminder that he would never flood the Earth again. That’s a prophetic image. It’s a visual reminder of what God says.”

But last year, while driving, she found new inspiration.

“I’ve had all of this work and I knew the whole reason I do this is to glorify God and speak His word and His love to people that need to hear it, which we all do,” she said. “I was driving home one day thinking, ‘I don’t know what I need to do.’ And He just put it in my heart that, ‘I want you to put that art in a book.’”

Fair describes the book as one focused on encouragement, aimed at helping people in some of their darkest time.

“There’s so much negativity in the world, and people are coming in and out of hard times, bad relationships even with family. So it’s just reminding people the truth about who they are and reminding them that they’re loved, they’re valued, and they’re worthy of love even if they have people in their life that have told them otherwise,” she said. “Maybe they don’t have anybody in their life to tell them that they are special and that they have a purpose. This just reminds them of that.”

The book published at the last year, and is available for sale at Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and Westbowpress.com.

Recently someone bought some for a women’s half-way house.

“They said it’s been helping them every day, and I thought that was great. That’s part of it too,” she said. “There is prophetic art in there as well that has scriptures to go with it, words of encouragement. Each picture has its own day. So there’s a lot in there for people coming out of addiction.

“There have been people in our family that battled addiction, and that’s just a really dark place. It doesn’t look like there’s any hope; there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. This just reminds them that there is.”

Fair also sales prints of her work individually, which can be found on her Facebook page: Out of the Ashes Art.

She can be reached at outoftheashesart@yahoo.com.