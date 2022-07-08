Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 27-July 3

Published 12:28 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 27 to July 3:

  • Winfred Harper, 36, warrant other agency
  • Marissa Terrell-Hearn, 28, public intoxication
  • Hayden Woods, 20, public intoxication
  • Cicilia Alexandre, 53, possession of a controlled substance
  • Hayden Woods, 20, warrant other agency
  • Zachary Wiggins, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 27 to July 3:

June 27

  • Assault-causes bodily injury to a family member was reported in in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • The sale or display of harmful material to a minor was reported in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Possession of marijuana was reported in the 100 block of N 30th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

June 28

  • A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Highway 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of N 33rd Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Highway 365.
  • A complaint was made in the 1500 block of N 25th Street.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 500 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

June 29

  • Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 30

  • A complaint was made in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

July 1

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

July 2

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of S Twin City Highway.
  • The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 200 block of S 35th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of S 14th Street.

June 3

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 700 block of N 10th Street.

More News

Nederland woman inspiring others though new book, prophetic art

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 27-July 3

RIVER’S BRIM — Special event planned for store producing customized cowboy, felt and straw hats

Suspect wanted for bond jumping, drug case found hiding in bathroom

Print Article