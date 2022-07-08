Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 27-July 3
Published 12:28 am Friday, July 8, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 27 to July 3:
- Winfred Harper, 36, warrant other agency
- Marissa Terrell-Hearn, 28, public intoxication
- Hayden Woods, 20, public intoxication
- Cicilia Alexandre, 53, possession of a controlled substance
- Hayden Woods, 20, warrant other agency
- Zachary Wiggins, 35, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 27 to July 3:
June 27
- Assault-causes bodily injury to a family member was reported in in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- The sale or display of harmful material to a minor was reported in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported in the 100 block of N 30th Street.
June 28
- A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Highway 69.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of N 33rd Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Highway 365.
- A complaint was made in the 1500 block of N 25th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 500 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
June 29
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
June 30
- A complaint was made in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
July 1
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
July 2
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of S Twin City Highway.
- The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 200 block of S 35th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of S 14th Street.
June 3
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 700 block of N 10th Street.