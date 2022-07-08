Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 27-July 3

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 27 to July 3:

Winfred Harper, 36, warrant other agency

Marissa Terrell-Hearn, 28, public intoxication

Hayden Woods, 20, public intoxication

Cicilia Alexandre, 53, possession of a controlled substance

Hayden Woods, 20, warrant other agency

Zachary Wiggins, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 27 to July 3:

June 27

Assault-causes bodily injury to a family member was reported in in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

The sale or display of harmful material to a minor was reported in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.

Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Possession of marijuana was reported in the 100 block of N 30th Street.

June 28

A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Highway 69.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of N 33rd Street.

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Highway 365.

A complaint was made in the 1500 block of N 25th Street.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 500 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

June 29

Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.

Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 30

A complaint was made in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

July 1

Assault-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

July 2

Theft was reported in the 700 block of S Twin City Highway.

The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 200 block of S 35th Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of S 14th Street.

June 3