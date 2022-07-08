Authorities identify area man shot, killed Thursday night

Published 5:23 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By PA News

ORANGE — An area man was shot and killed late Thursday night, authorities said.

Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and responded to the 400 block of Cypress Avenue at 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said they discovered a male with a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Acadian Ambulance also arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was identified as Javien Bilbo, a 22-year-old Orange resident.

The investigation is on-going, Medina said.

Possible suspect information was not immediately released

If anyone has information about the shooting, call the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

The P3 Tips app can also be downloaded to a smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a monetary reward.

More News

Nederland woman inspiring others though new book, prophetic art

See what upgrades Memorial Stadium will get before fall football kickoff

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 27-July 3

RIVER’S BRIM — Special event planned for store producing customized cowboy, felt and straw hats

Print Article