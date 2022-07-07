Summer variety show offers look at Lamar State College Port Arthur’s talented artists

Whether it’s music, art or drama you enjoy the most, Lamar State College Port Arthur is offering something you’ll love in its upcoming Summer Spectacular Variety Show.

The Summer Spectacular takes place over three days: July 14, starting at 1:30 p.m.; July 15, starting at 7 p.m.; and July 16, starting at 2 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place in the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center, 1510 Procter Street in Port Arthur.

The event, hosted by the college’s Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Department, features performances by its Commercial Music students and faculty, including its Pit Band with guest musicians.

Studio Art and Graphic Design students are displaying their work, which is available for purchase, while Drama students and faculty present excerpts from various popular plays.

The Port Arthur Little Theater is performing songs from the upcoming presentation of the musical, “Newsies.”

Other members of the community are set to perform classical art songs, popular music sung with the LSCPA band and a piano solo of game show music.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students and faculty to show off the projects they’ve worked on during the Spring and Summer semesters,” said Eddie Vandewalker, Director of the CMVPA Department at LSCPA.

“This is also a chance for people in our community to get an inside look at what we are accomplishing here at Lamar State College Port Arthur. When you add the people from the community who are going to perform, it shows that this area is truly packed with talent. It’s exciting that we’re going to be able to show some of that here during this summer show.”