Race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 has new write-in candidate

Brandon Bartie plans to officially announce his plan to run as a write-in candidate for the Office of Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

Bartie will make his public announcement Friday on the steps of the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse at 3 p.m. in Port Arthur.

Bartie is a member of the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees and is the son of Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.

“Listening to our citizens’ concerns and urgent needs for leadership in our city, I bring to the office a proven record of public and private leadership with a focus and vision for our future,” Brandon Bartie said.

“I look forward to working with all citizens committed to making a ‘Change for Change.’ Please join me as a write-in candidate in the November, 2022 election and be a part of this critical change that will take place starting July 8, 2022.”

Bartie is challenging Joseph Guillory II for the Justice of the Peace spot.

Guillory won election against fellow Democratic candidate and incumbent Marc DeRouen during the March Primary election.

There was no Republican candidate.