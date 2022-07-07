Groves Police Department responses & arrests: June 29-July 5

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 7, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 29 to July 5:

June 29

  • 34-year-old Lindsey Gaspard arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • 38-year-old Robert Brown arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Ave.
  • Theft reported in the 5500 block of W Washington.
  • Burglary of a habitation reported in the 4900 block of Bellaire.
  • Aggravated Robbery reported in the 5500 block of W Washington.

June 30

  • Theft reported in the 4000 block of Grant.

July 1

  • 39-year-old Megan Landrum arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Staci.
  • 19-year-old Brayden Courville arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of E Parkway.
  • Theft reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
  • Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Bellaire.

July 2

  • 24-year-old Cristian Hernandez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Highway 73.
  • A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.

July 3

  • 18-year-old Korwin Thomas arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 25th Street.
  • 50-year-old Jason Allen was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of E Parkway.
  • 61-year-old Marion Pitre arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Clermont.

July 4

  • Criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

July 5

  • 27-year-old Delia Martin arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of South Drive.
  • A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of E Parkway.
  • Theft reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.

