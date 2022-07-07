Groves Police Department responses & arrests: June 29-July 5

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 29 to July 5:

June 29

34-year-old Lindsey Gaspard arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

38-year-old Robert Brown arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Ave.

Theft reported in the 5500 block of W Washington.

Burglary of a habitation reported in the 4900 block of Bellaire.

Theft reported in the 5500 block of W Washington.

Aggravated Robbery reported in the 5500 block of W Washington.

June 30

Theft reported in the 4000 block of Grant.

July 1

39-year-old Megan Landrum arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Staci.

19-year-old Brayden Courville arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of E Parkway.

Theft reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.

Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Bellaire.

July 2

24-year-old Cristian Hernandez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Highway 73.

A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.

July 3

18-year-old Korwin Thomas arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 25th Street.

50-year-old Jason Allen was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of E Parkway.

61-year-old Marion Pitre arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Clermont.

July 4

Criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

July 5