Port Neches police at scene of officer-involved fatal shooting

PORT NECHES — Police cars were still on the scene Tuesday morning two hours after an officer-involved shooting in Port Neches.

The shooting took place in the parking lot a townhouse in 2100 block of Merriman Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the shooting involved one officer and a suspect. However, the alleged motive of the suspect has not been shared by police.

Port Neches Police Department Chief Paul Lemoine said the suspect in the shooting died at the scene and the officer was not injured. Only one officers is believed to have fired a shot; however, there were two on scene at the time, Lemoine said. Both are now back the station working with authorities.

The Nederland Police Department is assisting with the scene, and the Texas Rangers are overseeing the investigation.

Brytni Walton, who lives nearby, said she came home from work shortly after the shooting to find all the patrol cars near her apartment.

“This is not normal for this area,” she said. “This stuff doesn’t happen in Port Neches.”