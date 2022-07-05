Ophelia Jeanette King, 82, of Spring, Texas and formerly of Port Neches passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Total Loving Care Nursing Home in New Caney, Texas with her loving family at her side.

Ophelia was born on November 1, 1939, in Saratoga, Texas to Brunce and Edna Jordan.

She was a housewife, mother, grandmother and a loving wife who loved her family dearly. Ophelia was very religious and a member of the Southern Baptist faith and was a member of the South Side Baptist Church.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Jim King and his wife Lucine of Spring, Texas and Gary King and his wife Cindy of Sour Lake, Texas, grandchildren, Heather King, Tyler King, Trenton King and Logan King.

Ophelia was preceded in death by her parents, Brunce and Edna Jordan; siblings, J.B. Jordan, Joanne Enlow, Ruby Alpers, Mildred Norris, Patricia Frederickson and Mary Lou Campbell and the love of her life for fifty-eight years, James Leroy “Jimmy” King who passed on October 9, 2013.

A Visitation will be conducted from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland.

A funeral service to Honor the Life of Ophelia Jeanette King will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Melancon Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Trenton King, Logan King, Tyler King, Noah Fregia, Buck Campbell and Tryon Cox.