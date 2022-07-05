21-year-old killed by Port Neches Police identified; authorities say 2 officers fired weapons

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By PA News

PNPD are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Merriman Street. (Monique Batson/The News)

PORT NECHES — A 21-year-old was killed by Port Neches Police Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said officers responded to the 2100 block of Merriman Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence.

At approximately 7:02 a.m., according to Lemoine, two Port Neches Police Department officers encountered a wanted suspect who attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol unit.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time officers discharged their firearms at the suspect,” Lemoine said. “The suspect was treated by EMS but succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said no officers were seriously injured in the shooting, and Lemoine confirmed the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The man killed was identified as 21-year-old Trevon Hull.

In accordance with protocol, the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Lemoine did not initially name the police officers placed on leave.

Authorities have not said if Hull fired any shots during the encounter or what police suspected Hull of.

More News

Stolen vehicle near Taylor Bayou leads to foot chase, 4 arrests

Lamar State College Port Arthur using $50K grant to boost 1st generation, economically disadvantaged students

Port Neches police at scene of officer-involved fatal shooting

Gas prices may continue decline into this week but analyst says drop could fade

Print Article