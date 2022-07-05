21-year-old killed by Port Neches Police identified; authorities say 2 officers fired weapons

PORT NECHES — A 21-year-old was killed by Port Neches Police Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said officers responded to the 2100 block of Merriman Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence.

At approximately 7:02 a.m., according to Lemoine, two Port Neches Police Department officers encountered a wanted suspect who attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol unit.

“The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time officers discharged their firearms at the suspect,” Lemoine said. “The suspect was treated by EMS but succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said no officers were seriously injured in the shooting, and Lemoine confirmed the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The man killed was identified as 21-year-old Trevon Hull.

In accordance with protocol, the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Lemoine did not initially name the police officers placed on leave.

Authorities have not said if Hull fired any shots during the encounter or what police suspected Hull of.