CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland hosting community for Fourth of July party

We hope that you can join us for the 4TH OF JULY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION on Monday/July 4 at Doornbos Park.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. when the Nederland Swimming Pool opens (pool open until 10 p.m. with normal admission rates; pool capacity this night is 150 people). Between 5 and 6 p.m., registration will be open for the BIKE AND WAGON PARADE that starts at 6 p.m.

Winners and prizes donated by Raisin’ Cane’s will be announced prior to the live music starting.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the event program will start with an introduction by Mayor Albanese and then the invocation. The posting of colors will occur then.

Live music by Still Cruisin starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin after 9 p.m. Raisin’ Cane’s will have a KID ZONE with giveaways, a bungee run and a Velcro wall. T-Mobile plans to attend to provide a phone charging station and provide giveaways.

Five food vendors will be at the event selling food and drinks. The Field of Honor will be displayed in the park. Texas Roadhouse will serve meals in the Veterans VIP area from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; a Veterans VIP parking area is also setup in front of the Nederland Recreation Center.

We want to thank the event sponsors: Energy Transfer Partners, Entergy, MCT Credit Union and Raising Cane’s. And we want to thank our police officers, fire fighters, public works and city employees, as well as volunteers, who will help make the event a success.

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we must reflect and thank the brave men and women who have ensured and protected our country and its freedoms. God Bless you and God Bless the United States of America!

The 2022 Hurricane Season began on June 1, and our area has already gone through its first potential tropical weather event scare. Communication is vital during an emergency.

The City utilizes the Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) and our social media pages to push emergency notices. If you have not already registered for STAN or have family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc., register for STAN at thestan.com. In addition, you can register for STAN by calling 844-578-7826.

And follow the City’s Facebook pages: “The City of Nederland, TX,” “Nederland Police Department,” “Nederland Fire Rescue,” “Nederland Recreation Center,” “Marion & Ed Hughes Public Librar,” and “Nederland Animal Shelter.”

At the start of Hurricane Season, you should be preparing for a disaster to include having an evacuation plan and having disaster supplies.

Remember that this summer, the City has several options available to keep our youth and community busy. At the Parks Department, the Nederland Swimming Pool is open.

OPEN SWIM times are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The rockwall and new waterslide are available this pool season.

The Recreation Center is open to the public.

Exercise stations are installed along the walking trail at Doornbos Park, and the walking trail is well-lit for your safety.

At the Library, the Library is reopened after the temporary closure to complete the new carpet project. And the Summer Reading Program is underway. Information on the Library’s programs can be found at ned.lib.tx.us.

In August, the City Manager will host the third Town Hall meeting that will focus on the proposed City budget and tax rate; a time and date are pending.

Currently, City staff is working on the proposed budget. Any suggestions, concerns or interests in adding, amending or eliminating City services should be addressed to the City Manager’s Office as the budget preparation begins.

The proposed budget will be presented to the City Council at the Aug. 8 meeting. Public hearings will be scheduled to receive comments regarding the proposed budget and the proposed tax rate.

Finally, at the July 25th City Council meeting, another Public Hearing will be held to solicit public input regarding the Lower Neches Valley Authority’s request to abandon a section of Detroit Avenue and North 1st Street near FM 366 for their canal improvement project.

Per the LNVA’s request, Detroit Avenue would be closed before the LNVA canal; the property owners along Detroit Avenue would have to utilize Gage Avenue to access FM 366, which is likely safer due to the irregular alignment of FM 366 and Detroit Avenue.

Per the LNVA request, North 1st Street would be closed north of the Chicago Ave intersection.

The LNVA is seeking to improve the canal that flows through this area.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.