2nd annual Motown and More Show soon to hit the stage, this time in Port Arthur

For the second consecutive year, Taylor Getwood and Lawrence Ingram are preparing for a “funky good time.”

But this year’s Motown and More Show will be an all new experience.

“After the attendance and outcome of last year’s event, we wanted to step it up and go big or go home,” Getwood said. “And it will be a red carpet event, so come in your Sunday best dress.”

Last year, the Taylor Getwood’s Inaugural Motown and More show was held at the Compro Center in Beaumont, where nearly all 500 seats were filled. The concept, coordinated by the Port Arthur ISD trustee and former district choir instructor, was designed to bring a family friendly event to the city following pandemic shutdowns.

The Motown Show is something Getwood performed in while under the direction of Ingram at Lincoln Middle School. Ingram said it first started as a fundraiser when he worked at the former Ozen High School in Beaumont, and when he moved to PAISD, he brought the Motown Show with him.

And last year’s decision to make it public proved to be fruitful.

This year, the duo is adding a line of special guests and moving the show into Port Arthur.

“I’m really hoping the Port Arthur community comes together, shows up, and shows out — especially right now,” Getwood said. “We don’t have a lot to do in our city that’s family oriented. I feel like this could really be something that brings the community together — different ages, different genres — and celebrate our history, our music and have a funky good time.”

Lawrence said the performers and band are currently in the rehearsal stages of the July 29 show at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School.

“We’re trying to get the word out and get the community involved because it’s a family friendly event for the kids to come,” he said. “The program is designed for the entire family.”

Lawrence said despite the name, this year’s show incorporates many types of music, including classical. But Motown is still on the menu.

“The performances will be up a notch from what we did last year,” he said.

Getwood said the numbers are designed to showcase talent from all over the Golden Triangle, as well as Houston.

“This is what we’d like to call a brand new show,” he said. “That’s the theme this year. We had people from Houston that called and wanted to collaborate.”

The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com.

Ingram said this year there are several special discounts, including a link for students who can buy discounted tickets using their school identification cards.

Getwood said they are looking for local artists that would like to join next year’s show. Those interested can message him on Facebook.