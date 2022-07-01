Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: June 20-26

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 20 to June 26:

Christal Sehon, 19, other agency warrant(s)

Dustin Hasty, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container

James Dorris, 60, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 20 to June 26:

June 20

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

June 21

Aggravated assault was reported in the 1200 block of Macarthur.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Main.

June 22

No reports.

June 23

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of 11 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Welch.

Forgery was reported in the 800 block of Hess.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 24

Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 1900 block of 12th Street.

June 25

No reports.

June 26