Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: June 20-26

Published 12:22 am Friday, July 1, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 20 to June 26:

  • Christal Sehon, 19, other agency warrant(s)
  • Dustin Hasty, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container
  • James Dorris, 60, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 20 to June 26:

June 20

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

June 21

  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1200 block of Macarthur.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Main.

June 22

  • No reports.

June 23

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of 11th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Welch.
  • Forgery was reported in the 800 block of Hess.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 24

  • Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 1900 block of 12th Street.

June 25

  • No reports.

June 26

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Merriman and Grigsby.

More News

Document: Airport employee and Port Neches resident had 100+ child porn files

Port Arthur woman to celebrate 105th birthday

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Arthur News editor named Rotary president

2nd annual Motown and More Show soon to hit the stage, this time in Port Arthur

Print Article