Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: June 20-26
Published 12:22 am Friday, July 1, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 20 to June 26:
- Christal Sehon, 19, other agency warrant(s)
- Dustin Hasty, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container
- James Dorris, 60, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 20 to June 26:
June 20
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of 6th Street.
June 21
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1200 block of Macarthur.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Main.
June 22
- No reports.
June 23
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of 11th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Welch.
- Forgery was reported in the 800 block of Hess.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 24
- Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 1900 block of 12th Street.
June 25
- No reports.
June 26
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Merriman and Grigsby.