Port Arthur outlines where flooding is impacting streets on Friday
Published 9:07 am Friday, July 1, 2022
Heavy rain is causing concern for motorists in and around Port Arthur on Friday.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, the City of Port Arthur is urging citizens to be aware of street flooding.
“If you can’t see the street, Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” a city release. “If you have to drive, please drive carefully and slow down if you encounter high water.”
Due to street flooding, Port Arthur Transit will begin transporting citizens after the water has resided. For status and updates, contact the Transit Department at 409-983-8767.
Port Arthur has received 6 inches of rain around Foley Pump Station and Shreveport Pump Station since midnight. Necessary pumps are running down there.
Road that are flooded include:
Shreveport Avenue and 4th Street
4000 Block of Gulfway Drive
9th Avenue and Procter Street
Woodworth Boulevard
1600 Block of 9th Avenue
4th Street and 12th Avenue
6 200 Block of Procter Extension
1300 8th Street
Gulfway Drive at Railroad Crossing
Highway 73 at Main Avenue /Procter Extension
5000-5700 Blocks of Gulfway drive
Austin Avenue and Gulfway Drive
3400 Gulfway to woodworth
9th Avenue and Jimmy Johnson Boulevard