Port Arthur outlines where flooding is impacting streets on Friday

Published 9:07 am Friday, July 1, 2022

By PA News

Flooding on Bluebonnet Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

Heavy rain is causing concern for motorists in and around Port Arthur on Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the City of Port Arthur is urging citizens to be aware of street flooding.

“If you can’t see the street, Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” a city release. “If you have to drive, please drive carefully and slow down if you encounter high water.”

Flooding on 25th Street near Savannah Avenue. (Dee Jordan/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Due to street flooding, Port Arthur Transit will begin transporting citizens after the water has resided. For status and updates, contact the Transit Department at 409-983-8767.

Port Arthur has received 6 inches of rain around Foley Pump Station and Shreveport Pump Station since midnight. Necessary pumps are running down there.

Flooding at the intersection of Gulfway Drive and Memorial Boulevard. (Dee Jordan/The News)

Road that are flooded include:

Shreveport Avenue and 4th Street

4000 Block of Gulfway Drive

9th Avenue and Procter Street

Woodworth Boulevard

1600 Block of 9th Avenue

4th Street and 12th Avenue

6 200 Block of Procter Extension

1300 8th Street

Gulfway Drive at Railroad Crossing

Highway 73 at Main Avenue /Procter Extension

5000-5700 Blocks of Gulfway drive

Austin Avenue and Gulfway Drive

3400 Gulfway to woodworth

9th Avenue and Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

More Local

Document: Airport employee and Port Neches resident had 100+ child porn files

Port Arthur woman to celebrate 105th birthday

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Arthur News editor named Rotary president

2nd annual Motown and More Show soon to hit the stage, this time in Port Arthur

Print Article