Document: Airport employee and Port Neches resident had 100+ child porn files

A Port Neches man is facing multiple charges relating to the possession of child pornography after his cloud storage and cell phone were reportedly found to contain photos and videos depicting the molestation of children as young as 1.

Adam Michael Meaux, 25, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigation into Meaux began on April 23, 2021, when the National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google, LLC., that a user uploaded 68 files of child pornography to their platform.

The email address and phone number were verified as that belonging to Meaux, according to the document written by a peace officer employed by the Texas Attorney General Law Enforcement Division.

During the investigation, the document states, it was determined through an IP address search that the device had been used multiple times at Beaumont Municipal Airport, where Meaux was employed.

His paperwork through his employment with the City of Beaumont also lists the same email address used to access the pornographic images, the document states.

On April 18, 2022, District Judge John Stevens issued a warrant for the search of Meaux’s Port Neches residence. During the search, the aforementioned officer obtained the code to Meaux’s cell phone, where more than 100 files containing child porn were reportedly found.

As of Thursday, Meaux was not listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.