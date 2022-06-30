MARY MEAUX — Use safety when popping fireworks

With the Fourth of July comes fireworks and the annual call to remember where fireworks can be popped legally as well as rules to safely do so.

The Port Arthur Fire Department issued a reminder that the use of fireworks in the city boundaries is prohibited by city ordinance. The use of fireworks within the city could result in a citation and a fine of $50 to $2,000.

“Be aware that most incorporate cities in the area have similar ordinances in place,” PAFD said via Facebook.

And that’s true; firework use is prohibited in all local cities.

And if you do choose to do fireworks, please be safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were an estimated 19,500 reported fires started by fireworks in the U.S. in 2018. That lead to five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.

Some of the injuries reported in 2018, include an 18-month-old girl who burned her foot when she stepped on a burning sparkler, a 2-year-old girl who burned her eyelid when she touched a sparkler that had burned out but was still hot, an 8-year-old boy suffered a corneal abrasion when the firecracker he was trying to re-light went off, a 13-year-old boy was burned on the neck and back when someone aimed Roman candle at a group of people, an 18-year-old suffered lacerations to his fingers and chest and arm abrasions when the M-80 he lit went off immediately and a 27-year-old mans finger was amputated when the firework shell he lit exploded in his hand.

The National Safety Council ordered tips for those using fireworks:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

The safest way to view fireworks is at one of several local celebrations.

In Nederland there will be live musical entertainment and vendors and the pool will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday. Fireworks will begin after 9 p.m. at Doornbos Park in Nederland.

Port Arthur’s celebration is hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur, City of Port Arthur and Motiva and is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Carl Parker center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive ending with fireworks over the ship channel.

The Aces Blues Band will provide the musical entertainment and there will be a gaming truck on hand for gamers.

The event also includes balloon artists, face painting, photo booth, coloring station and giant board games as well as ice cream courtesy of Motiva.

