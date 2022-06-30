Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 22-28

June 30, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 22 to June 28:

June 22

  • Jose Alvarez Gudino, 27, was arrested for friving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 9th Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of South.
  • An information report was filed in the 5200 block of North.

June 23

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Grant.
  • Criminal trespass/burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

June 24

  • Jose Ochoa, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5800 block of 25th Street.
  • An information report was filed in the 5400 block of Texas 73.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4700 block of Lawndale.
  • An information report was filed in the 3800 block of Main Avenue.

June 25

  • Jessica Compean, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Sean Boutte, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3500 block of East Parkway.

June 26

  • Michael White, 20, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
  • An information report was filed in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

June 27

  • Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.

June 28

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Franklin.

