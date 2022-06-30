Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 22-28
Published 12:28 am Thursday, June 30, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 22 to June 28:
June 22
- Jose Alvarez Gudino, 27, was arrested for friving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 9th Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of South.
- An information report was filed in the 5200 block of North.
June 23
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Grant.
- Criminal trespass/burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
June 24
- Jose Ochoa, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5800 block of 25th Street.
- An information report was filed in the 5400 block of Texas 73.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4700 block of Lawndale.
- An information report was filed in the 3800 block of Main Avenue.
June 25
- Jessica Compean, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Sean Boutte, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
June 26
- Michael White, 20, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- An information report was filed in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
June 27
- Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.
June 28
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Franklin.