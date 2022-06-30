Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 22-28

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 22 to June 28:

June 22

An information report was filed in the 5200 block of North.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of South.

Jose Alvarez Gudino, 27, was arrested for friving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 9

June 23

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Criminal trespass/burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Grant.

June 24

Jose Ochoa, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2 nd offense in the 5800 block of 25 th Street.

An information report was filed in the 5400 block of Texas 73.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4700 block of Lawndale.