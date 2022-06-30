DeBose Thompson transitioned to his heavenly home on June 18, 2022.

He retired from Frito Lay in 2006. In addition, he retired from Lamar State College-Port Arthur in 2021, with 13 years of service.

He has resided in Port Arthur for the last 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Thompson, Sr.; mother, Bernadine Robinson Thompson; and a beloved stepmother, Ethel Sherman Thompson; siblings, Cammie J. Thompson, Sr., Annie Pearl Kirkpatrick, Judy Thompson, Charles Thompson, Jr. and Florsby Thompson.

He leaves to cherish his love and memories, his daughters, Reagina Sanders (Jerry) of Garland, Texas, Hollander Thompson of Katy, Texas; and one granddaughter, Halle Sanders of Garland, Texas; god-granddaughter, Logan Beckwith; his surviving siblings, Lillie Thompson, Elois Thompson, Rev. L. Matthew Thompson (Lillian), Wanda Thompson, Very Rev. Michael Thompson S.S.J., Anthony Thompson (Isabel), Myra Thompson, and Thea Smith (Darwin).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 am.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

Masks are required. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in the name of DeBose Thompson to Lamar State College Port Arthur Basketball Program (student scholarships) LSCPA Athletic Department, P. O. Box 310, Port Arthur, Texas 77641 or call 409-853-6961 for additional information.