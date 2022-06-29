Meetings set for Port Arthur, Bridge City regarding proposed pipeline

Two upcoming community meetings — one in Port Arthur and one in Bridge City — have been scheduled for July regarding a planned 37-mile long pipeline from Nederland to the Gulf off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The Save Sabine Lake coalition will meet at 7 p.m. July 19 at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, and again at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Bridge City Senior Citizen Hall, 103 Parkside Drive.

According to the group, the meetings serve to educate Southeast Texans about the Blue Marlin Pipeline, “and what landowners along the pipeline route can do to protect their property.”

In late 2020, Blue Marlin Offshore Port LLC applied to the Maritime Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard to construct the deepwater port 99 miles off the coast of Cameron Parish.

Blue Marlin’s parent company, Energy Transfer, operates the Nederland terminal.

The proposed crude oil pipeline would connect the Nederland terminal to the Cameron Parish port while also crossing through parts of Orange County.

For more information on the upcoming meetings, call 409-241-3881 or email patricia@pipelinecenter.org.