Port Arthur business owner looking to hire more for Act Accordingly expansion

The name of the boutique at 4805 is certainly unusual.

But Johnisha Warren says the way she came up with Act Accordingly fits the store’s mission — being a mature woman.

“I was in a dispute with somebody, and she was trying to act hostile,” Warren said. “And I said, ‘I think you need to act accordingly in the nail shop.’ And that’s where I got Act Accordingly from. Growing up into a woman, sometimes you have disputes with other women.”

She spoke with a relative, who suggested she not tell that story. But for Warren, it’s essential.

“I want to tell my truth,” she said. “I had to show her this was not the time or the place, we need to act accordingly. I took that name and ran with it.”

Warren was working as a fitness trainer in 2019 when she began selling items from the trunk of her car. The following year, she moved into a building on Gulfway Drive. And in March, she moved to a different location on the road with space and plans to expand to incorporate a salon and gym inside the store.

Currently, Act Accordingly sells unique clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, hair bundles, sunglasses, hair accessories, hair tools, eyelashes and even Bluetooth speakers.

As a certified piercer, Warren also sells studs for nose rings.

But with three open areas in the back of her store, she’s already started renovations to expand. One area will be a beauty salon.

“I’m looking for hair braiders, people who are fresh out of cosmetology school, even people who do eyelashes and waxes to be stationed here,” she said. “That’s my goal. I’m looking for people who want to work.”

Customers would be able to purchase their items in the store, and have them applied there, as well.

A second room will ultimately become a space that’s purpose has yet to become determined.

And the third will incorporate Warren’s love for fitness — a mini-gym.

The business owner says she keeps a healthy diet by staying hydrated, eating lots of fish and vegetables, and works out five days a week.

“I try and stay clean because everybody’s so sick. I try to stay active, because life is pretty hard,” she said.

Act Accordingly is open from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 409-812-1095.